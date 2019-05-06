|
Doris M. (Dion) Kennedy, 81
Webster - Doris M. Kennedy, 81, died peacefully on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Webster Manor Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Worcester, the daughter of Ralph and Yvonne (Bouffard) Dion.
Doris will be lovingly remembered by her son, Stephen H. Kennedy and his wife, Jennifer of Worcester; her daughters, Karen S. Southworth and her husband, Edgar of Milford and Laura A. Kennedy and her husband, Jonathon Grey of Holden; her sister, Jacqueline Olivieri of Worcester; her former husband, Walter Kennedy Jr.; her grandchildren, Justine, William, Christopher and Hailey; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Doris worked for the former E.P.I. Co. in Westborough for thirteen years. She was known for her sewing skills which is evident in the beautiful garments she made for her friends and family over the years. Doris found joy in the simple things like a good book and the company of one of her beloved pet cats. Above all she found true happiness in being a mother and grandmother.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather with Doris' family from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden. A memorial service honoring and celebrating Doris' life will then be held at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 128 Providence St., Worcester, MA 01604. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 6 to May 7, 2019