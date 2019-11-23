Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McNally & Watson Funeral & Cremation Service
304 Church Street
Clinton, MA 01510
(978) 365-3144
For more information about
Doris Kerber
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Ann's House
254 Still River Road
Still River, MA
View Map
Requiem Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ann's Chapel
254 Still River Road
Still River, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Kerber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Kerber


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris Kerber Obituary
Doris M. Kerber, 82

Clinton - Doris M. (Frechette) Kerber, 82, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019, in UMass-Memorial Hospital, University Campus, Worcester, after a sudden illness.

She leaves her husband, Thomas Kerber, of Chicago, IL; a daughter, Lisa M. Kerber, with whom she lived; a brother-in-law, Richard Perry, of Bolton; and four nieces: Deborah (Perry) Wyman of NH, Sr. Mary Catharine, O.P. (Sharon Perry) of NJ, and Kimberly and Jeanine Kerber, both of IL.

Mrs. Kerber was born in Biddeford, ME, daughter of Henry A. and Maria D. (Gagne) Frechette. A US Air Force Veteran, she proudly served from 1956 to 1971, with tours at Lindsay Air Force Station, Wiesbaden, Germany, and Itazuke Air Base, Fukuoka, Kyushu, Japan, among many others.

She had a deep and strong Catholic faith, and devoted her time to making cord rosaries for missionary priests, from 1992 until the time of her death, numbering 14,550 rosaries.

A parishioner of St. John the Guardian of Our Lady Church, Clinton, she was also a communicant at St. Benedict Center in Still River for over 40 years.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at St. Ann's House, 254 Still River Road, Still River. A Requiem Mass will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Ann's Chapel, 254 Still River Road, Still River. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster. In lieu of flowers, Masses are requested to be offered for the repose of her soul.

McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., Clinton, is directing arrangements.

www.mcnallywatson.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McNally & Watson Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -