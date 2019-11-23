|
|
Doris M. Kerber, 82
Clinton - Doris M. (Frechette) Kerber, 82, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019, in UMass-Memorial Hospital, University Campus, Worcester, after a sudden illness.
She leaves her husband, Thomas Kerber, of Chicago, IL; a daughter, Lisa M. Kerber, with whom she lived; a brother-in-law, Richard Perry, of Bolton; and four nieces: Deborah (Perry) Wyman of NH, Sr. Mary Catharine, O.P. (Sharon Perry) of NJ, and Kimberly and Jeanine Kerber, both of IL.
Mrs. Kerber was born in Biddeford, ME, daughter of Henry A. and Maria D. (Gagne) Frechette. A US Air Force Veteran, she proudly served from 1956 to 1971, with tours at Lindsay Air Force Station, Wiesbaden, Germany, and Itazuke Air Base, Fukuoka, Kyushu, Japan, among many others.
She had a deep and strong Catholic faith, and devoted her time to making cord rosaries for missionary priests, from 1992 until the time of her death, numbering 14,550 rosaries.
A parishioner of St. John the Guardian of Our Lady Church, Clinton, she was also a communicant at St. Benedict Center in Still River for over 40 years.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at St. Ann's House, 254 Still River Road, Still River. A Requiem Mass will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Ann's Chapel, 254 Still River Road, Still River. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster. In lieu of flowers, Masses are requested to be offered for the repose of her soul.
McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., Clinton, is directing arrangements.
www.mcnallywatson.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2019