|
|
Doris G. (Peloquin) Kurtyka, 94
WHITINSVILLE - Doris G. (Peloquin) Kurtyka, 94, lifelong Linwood resident, passed away on Sat. May 23, 2020 at her daughters home aside her loving family, after a period of declining health. She was predeceased by her cherished husband of 65 years, John L. Kurtyka Jr. who passed in 2012.
She is survived by a daughter, Donna M.A Heywood of Linwood and her companion Scott Odette; a grandaughter, Alice Ann Zyra and her significant other Robert Hoaglund also of Linwood; a great-grandson, Maxwell M. Zyra; her close friend, Viola Bramel, many nieces and nephews, as well as her caregivers, Samantha Ellis and Craig Wilkins "Chlem". She was predeceased by a son, John Kurtyka III, a grandson, Scott Henry Linthicum, 2 sisters, Lola Wassengar, and Alice Howard; 3 brothers, Louis Peloquin, Leo Peloquin, and Raymond Peloquin. Born in Linwood on Feb. 20, 1926 she was the daughter of Adolphe M. and Alice A. (Lescault) Peloquin and lived in Linwood all her life. She was a graduate of the Good Shepherd School and St. Mary's High School in Milford class of 1945. Doris owned and operated with her husband A. M. Peloquin Oil Company out of Linwood. Previously she had worked for the former Kartaigner Hat Shop in Upton and the former Whitin Machine Works. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting, jewelry making, also making beautiful Rosary Beads. She was a member of the VFW Post 1385 Auxillary, enjoyed flea markets, her Boston Red Sox, bird watching, and game shows. Affectionately called "Big Mom" by her family, she was spunky, feisty, and family oriented, She loved her home and was a member of Good Shepherd Church.
Her Funeral Mass at Good Shepherd Church and burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations in her memory may be made to Good Shepherd Church, Columbian Church Mission, 121 Linwood St. Linwood, MA 01525. To leave a condolence message for her family please visit www.jackmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 26 to May 27, 2020