Doris M. Lamay, 87
West Brookfield - Doris M. (Gratton) Lamay, 87, of West Brookfield, died on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Quaboag Rehabilitation and Skilled Care Center.
She leaves her husband of over 62 years, Arthur M. Lamay; her son, Bruce R. Lamay and his wife Sandra of Warren; two grandsons, Bruce Lamay, Jr. and Matthew Lamay, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her four brothers and one sister. She was born in Ware, daughter of the late Albert Edward and Rose D. (LaFlamme) Gratton.
Doris was a loving and devoted wife and mother. She enjoyed bird watching, had a love for wearing flannel shirts, playing electronic games, listening to country music and was a fan of Mollie B Polka Party and the local Happy Louie polka band. Doris also always had a Snickers Bar tucked away in her pocket.
She worked part-time at Quirk Wire as a machine operator, and also worked as a screenprinter and waitress, but was most proud of being a homemaker.
Calling hours for Doris will be held, Monday, June 24, 2019, from 4 to 6PM in the Varnum Funeral Home, Inc., 43 East Main Street, West Brookfield. A Graveside Service will be held in Pine Grove Cemetery in West Brookfield, Friday, June 28, 2019 at 1:00PM.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 21 to June 22, 2019