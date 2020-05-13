|
Doris I. (Landry) Leslie, 85
Whitinsville - Doris I. (Landry) Leslie, 85, passed away on Mon. May 11, 2020 at Milford Hospital after being stricken ill. She was predeceased by her adored husband of 57 years, George Leslie on Sept. 13, 2015.
She is survived by her 4 children ; Stephen Leslie and his wife Mary of South Windsor, CT, Susan M. Lawson and her husband Christian of Marlborough, CT, Karen A. Belanger and her husband Jonathan of Whitinsville, and Cheryl J. Berenato and her husband David of Idaho Falls, ID; 5 grandchildren; Jennifer C. Leslie and her husband Robert Chain, Daniel S. Leslie and his wife Jaylynn, Kevin M. Leslie, Elizabeth L. Belanger and Andrew J. Belanger; 1 great-granddaughter: Avery G. Leslie; 1 great grandson, and 1 on the way; 3 siblings; Robert Landry and his wife Lee of Ormond Beach, FL, Joan Stanick and her husband Paul of Wakefield, RI, James Landry and his wife Marita of Ormond Beach, FL, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by 2 brothers, Donald Landry, and Gilbert Landry, as well as her son-in-law David Finnegan.
Born in Northbridge on July 31, 1934 Doris was the daughter of O. Edmond and Delvina (Lataille) Landry and was a life-long resident of Whitinsville. Doris worked as a Service Unit Manager for many years for Girl Scouts of America, Montachusett Council, retiring in 1996. Doris was a creative woman and also a gifted artist. She ran a ceramics business out of her home while her children were growing up, and enjoyed painting many beautiful pieces she'd crafted. Doris also enjoyed sewing, crocheting, reading and crossword puzzles. She was a longtime member of St. Patrick's Church.
Doris's funeral services will be privately held at the convenience of her family. In lieu of flowers, donations in Doris's memory may be made to: Milford Regional Hospital or St. Patrick's Parish, PO Box 60, Whitinsville, MA 01588. To leave a condolence message for her family please visit: www.Jackmanfuneralhomes.com
