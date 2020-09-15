Doris Monroe

Doris E. Monroe, 90Cherry Valley - Doris E. (LeBlanc) Monroe, 90, of Cherry Valley died Monday, September 14th at home surrounded by her loving family. Her husband of 43 years, John E. Monroe died in 1991. She leaves a son, John J. Monroe and his wife, Linda of Worcester; three daughters, Theresa A. Barrett and her husband, David of Somerset, Charlotte J. Halley and her husband, Kenneth of Webster and Deborah A. Mirick and her husband, James of St. George, SC; seven grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a grandson and two sisters, Florence Shanley and Elaine LeBlanc.She was born in Worcester the daughter of Wilfred and Florence (Dwyer) LeBlanc. Doris was a home health aide for many years with various local companies. She was a devout member of Our Lady of the Angels Church. Doris volunteered for the Friendly House and enjoyed the time she spent there. She loved going to the casino and traveling the world.Her funeral is Friday, September 18th with a service at 10:00 AM in O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue, Worcester. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery. Her visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until the start of her service on Friday. Social Distancing and the use of face masks that cover the nose and mouth will be part of the protocol at all of Doris's services. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Overlook Hospice, 88 Masonic Road #2, Charlton, MA 01507.