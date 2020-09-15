1/1
Doris Monroe
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris E. Monroe, 90

Cherry Valley - Doris E. (LeBlanc) Monroe, 90, of Cherry Valley died Monday, September 14th at home surrounded by her loving family. Her husband of 43 years, John E. Monroe died in 1991. She leaves a son, John J. Monroe and his wife, Linda of Worcester; three daughters, Theresa A. Barrett and her husband, David of Somerset, Charlotte J. Halley and her husband, Kenneth of Webster and Deborah A. Mirick and her husband, James of St. George, SC; seven grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a grandson and two sisters, Florence Shanley and Elaine LeBlanc.

She was born in Worcester the daughter of Wilfred and Florence (Dwyer) LeBlanc. Doris was a home health aide for many years with various local companies. She was a devout member of Our Lady of the Angels Church. Doris volunteered for the Friendly House and enjoyed the time she spent there. She loved going to the casino and traveling the world.

Her funeral is Friday, September 18th with a service at 10:00 AM in O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue, Worcester. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery. Her visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until the start of her service on Friday. Social Distancing and the use of face masks that cover the nose and mouth will be part of the protocol at all of Doris's services. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Overlook Hospice, 88 Masonic Road #2, Charlton, MA 01507.

oconnorbrothers.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
SEP
18
Funeral
10:00 AM
O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
592 Park Ave
Worcester, MA 01603
(508) 754-2431
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved