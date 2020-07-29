Doris A. (Sampson) Nowokunski, 99
Shirley - Doris A. (Sampson) Nowokunski, 99, of Shirley died Tuesday evening, July 28, 2020 at Health Alliance – Leominster Hospital. Her husband, Raymond V. Nowokunski, died in January 2000.
Mrs. Nowokunski was born in Clinton on February 16, 1921, daughter of Henry W. and Annie N. (Corrigan) Sampson. She resided most of her life in Shirley and was currently Shirley's eldest resident. She was the last surviving member of the Ayer High School Class of 1939. For twenty years, Mrs. Nowokunski held the position of Assistant Treasurer at Shirley Cooperative Bank. She was a communicant of St. Anthony's Church in Shirley.
The Nowokunskis enjoyed many winters in Spring Hill, Florida and summers in Bridgton, Maine. After her husband's passing, Mrs. Nowokunski continued to travel well into her 90s visiting family around the country, Ireland and Wales. An 11th generation decedent of the Mayflower, Mrs. Nowokunski enjoyed her daily Irish tea, cookies and especially Lindt milk chocolate balls!
She leaves her daughter, Nancy Paro of Derry, NH; two granddaughters, Kari Mull and her husband, Eric of Guilford, CT; Amy McDonald and her husband, Ray of North Fayette, PA. Mrs. Nowokunski was affectionately called 'Nice' by her five great-grandchildren: Connor McDonald, Brenden Mull, Colby McDonald, Katherine Mull and Caiden McDonald. She also leaves her niece, Barbara Nole, several nephews and many wonderful longtime friends and neighbors. Mrs. Nowokunski was the sister of the late Jack Sampson of Spring Hill and Gertrude Brown of Worcester. She was also predeceased by her granddaughter, Amanda Paro in 2003 and her nephew Jay Sampson, later that year.
Mrs. Nowokunski's family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Benchmark Senior Living at Leominster Crossings for the wonderful care provided to her throughout her stay.
A private funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 AM Friday, July 31, 2020 at St. Anthony's Church, 14 Phoenix Street, Shirley followed by burial in the parish cemetery. There are no calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Anthony's Cemetery Improvement Fund, c/o St. Mary's Church, 31 Shirley Street, Ayer, MA 01432 or to the Shirley Senior Center, 9 Parker Rd., Shirley, MA 01464.
The Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd. Ayer is assisting the family with arrangements. For additional information or to leave an online condolence, please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com