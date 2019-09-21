|
Doris M. O'Keefe, 83
Worcester - Doris M. (Hertz) O'Keefe, 83, of Worcester, died Thursday, September 12th at home, with her family by her side. Her husband, Donald R. O'Keefe died in 2014. She is survived by her son, Ronald O'Keefe; her daughter, Susan M. Crawford and her husband, Walter; a sister, Sandra Gradowski all of Worcester; three grandchildren, Donald R. O'Keefe, III and his wife, Amanda, Shane and Nicky O'Keefe; three great-grandsons, Tyler, Max and Alex O'Keefe; her daughter-in-law, Pam O'Keefe of Auburn and several nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by her son Donald R. O'Keefe in 2017, her brother Herbert Hertz in 2005, and by her son Ronald's fiancé Lisa Gordon in 2018.
She was born in Worcester, the daughter of Herman and Rita (Brigham) Hertz and been employed as the Activities Director for the Dalton Rest Home until her retirement. Family was everything to Doris, but her greatest joy was time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue assisted the family with arrangements, which were private.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019