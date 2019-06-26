|
Doris Plaga, 97
Webster - Doris (Lajeunesse) Plaga, 97, of Thompson Rd., passed away on Tuesday, June 25th 2019, in the Overlook Masonic Health Center, Charlton, after an illness.
Her husband Joseph W. Plaga died in 1987. She leaves her sister, Alice Pepka of Dudley; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers, Hector, Wilfred and Nelson Lajeunesse and a sister, Lorraine Ditomasso.
Doris was born in Southbridge the daughter of Narcisse and Julia (Dionne) Lajeunesse.
She worked for 45 years as a machine operator for the American Optical Co. in Southbridge, retiring many years ago.
Doris was a lifetime member of St. Hedwig's Church of St. John Paul II Parish. She enjoyed trips to the casino, playing cards and dining out with friends and family. Doris loved to spend time out at her camp on Little Elm. She was a loving aunt and cherished her time spent with her great niece and nephew.
Her funeral will be held on Friday, June 28th, from the Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge, with a Mass at 11:00am in St. Hedwig's Church of the St. John Paul II Parish, Everett St., Southbridge. Burial will follow in St. Hedwig's Cemetery, Southbridge. A calling hour in the funeral home will be held on Friday, June 28th, from 9:30 to 10:30am prior to the Mass.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Why Me, 1152 Pleasant St., Worcester, MA 01602.
www.morrillfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 26 to June 27, 2019