Doris V. Pressey
Leicester - Doris V. (Morelly) Pressey passed away peacefully at her daughter's home in Sutton on Sunday, April 7th, 2019. She was born in Worcester the daughter of James and Doris (Richards) Morelly and made her home in Cherry Valley.
She is survived by her two daughters; Debra Pressey and her husband, Jerry Kelley of Sutton, and Cynthia and her husband, Bryan Taberner of Kingston; a son Bill and his partner Janice Wachtel of St.Augustine, FL. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, one great great grandchild, and her sister Jeanne Johns of Rutland. Last, but certainly not least, her very good friend, Vic Garey, was with her and held her hand to the very end. The family could not be more grateful. She was blessed to have such a wonderful friend.
Doris was a homebody. She loved the outdoors and the simple things in life. A few days at the beach, her daily two mile walk and especially working in her gardens gave her the most pleasure. She also appreciated reading a good book. She would often tell her children to "keep things simple, you will regret it if you don't". Many of us will remember the Sunday wiffleball games in her backyard, the countless scrabble games played at her kitchen table and holidays celebrated in her home.
She was a member of Our Lady of the Angels Church and had a deep faith which sustained her in good times and bad. Doris adored her family and will be missed by all.
The family would like to thank Overlook Hospice for the compassion and care Doris received.
Her funeral is Wednesday, April 10th with a Mass at 10:00 AM in Our Lady of the Angels Church, 1222 Main Street, Worcester. Burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Worcester Animal Rescue League, 139 Holden Street, Worcester, MA 01606.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019