|
|
Doris M. Redden
HOPKINTON - Doris M. "Dot" Redden, 91, of Hopkinton formerly Milford passed away Tues. Feb. 19, 2019 surrounded by her loving family and friends in Milford Regional Medical Center, Milford.
Dot owned and operated Bibles, Books, and Things in Milford for 20 years. Previously, she had worked as a civilian supply clerk for the US Army for 35 years before retiring in 1983.
She was born Sept. 17, 1927 in Milford to the late Edwin and Mary (Kaizer) Redden and graduated from Greenville High School in South Carolina before serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
Dot possessed a strong and deep faith in Christ. She loved time spent on the lake, watching the birds, and paddle boating. She loved her cats and dogs and in younger years, was a very good basketball and softball player.
She is survived by many nieces and nephews and the many people she adopted into her family along the way. She was also predeceased by her siblings, Joseph Redden, "Buddy" Wylie Redden, Helen Carroll and Mary Lucier.
Visiting hours will be held Monday Feb. 25, 2019 from 5 – 7 PM in the BUMA-SARGEANT FUNERAL HOME, 42 Congress St., Milford.
Funeral services will be Tues. Feb. 26, 2019 at 10 AM in Bethany Community Church, 15 Cape Road, Mendon. Burial will follow, with military honors, in Vernon Grove Cemetery, Milford.
Memorial donations may be made to Baypath Humane Society of Hopkinton, 500 Legacy Farms North, Hopkinton, MA 01748.
www.bumafuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019