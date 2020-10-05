Doris M. Sena, 93Shrewsbury - Doris Sena stood at only 5'2" but she was fierce and never backed down…perhaps a testament to her Irish heritage that she loved so much.Born in Worcester on April 25, 1927 she was a daughter of the late William and Margaret (Duggan) Moynihan. A graduate of Commerce High School in Worcester she worked at Wyman Gordon Co. While at Wyman's she met Worcester native Peter A. Sena and they married on May 14, 1955 in Saint Mary's Church. Their blend of Irish and Italian heritages afforded Doris the opportunity to make their house a home in Shrewsbury on Golden Hill Avenue. She also carefully managed the finances and while Peter was a letter carrier for the USPS. Pete's passion and talent for cooking meant there was always something good to eat! In addition to raising their six children she worked as a secretary for Brown Shoe, Wyman Gordon and lastly, Sweet Life Foods.Pete was an active and familiar face at Adelphi Council #4181 Knights of Columbus and together they often volunteered with its many charitable activities and enjoyed the gift of good friends that developed through the years from membership. Active members of Saint Mary's Church Pete sang in the church choir for years and in the bench beneath each Sunday was Doris to hear him sing. In later years she was active at the Shrewsbury Senior Center where she knit in its 'Busy Hands' group and served as its treasurer.In addition to her husband of 48 years, Peter ( March 27, 2003) she is predeceased by her siblings, William Moynihan (late Peg), Robert Moynihan (late Lucy), Richard Moynihan and Margaret Morrison (late Daniel).Doris hand delivered a love note to her favorite letter carrier on Monday, October 5, 2020. She died at home surrounded by her family. She was 93.We come to learn that we are molded and remolded by those who love us. Though they may be taken from us, we remain, nonetheless, their work. Love lives on. Doris leaves her children, Peter A. Sena Jr. (Patricia) of Norton, Kathleen M. Granados, Janet M. Johnson (Bob), all of Shrewsbury, Thomas W. Sena (Marilyn) of Montague, Brian R. Sena (Carla) of Hubbardston and Timothy J. Sena (Heather) of Shrewsbury; her grandchildren, Peter Sena III (Jenny), Christopher Sena, Leon Granados and Alex Granados, Amanda Johnson (Patrick Crimmins), Jackie Johnson (Kevin McGericle), Andrew Sena (Ryan), Lauren Lucas (Sunny), Caroline Sena (Jessie Langknecht), Matthew and Julia Sena; four great-grandchildren; her sister-in-law, Jennie Moynihan of Leominster; and eighteen nieces & nephews.Family and friends will honor and remember Doris' life by gathering on Friday, October 9th in Saint Mary's Church, 640 Main Street, Shrewsbury where her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Mountain View Cemetery, Shrewsbury. There are no calling hours.Memorials in her name may be made to Saint Mary's Parish |18 Summer Street or Friends of the Shrewsbury Senior Center | 98 Maple Avenue, both Shrewsbury, MA 01545.Arrangements by James & John Heald.Doris' online tribute, guest register and directions available at