Doris Lucille Stone, 84
Worcester, MA - Doris Stone, 84, died Jan. 20, 2020 in Saint Vincent Hospital. She was predeceased by her husband, Herbert T. Stone Jr., who passed away in 2012.
Born in Walnutport, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Paul S. and Florence W. (Muthard) Kester. Doris was employed by Allegro Microsystems in Worcester for many years. She will be deeply missed and forever loved.
Survivors: Her children, Kim, Herbert III, Deborah, and Scott; nine grandchildren, Valene, Kerry, Matthew, Rachel, Scott, George, Alexander, Kelsey, and Leah; two great-grandchildren, Chase and Cameron; and brothers, Richard and Paul. She was predeceased by a brother, Barry, and a sister, Vivian.
A Celebration of Life will be planned in the near future. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the MA Veterans Shelter, 69 Grove Street, Worcester, MA 01609.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020