Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Stone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Stone


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris Stone Obituary
Doris Lucille Stone, 84

Worcester, MA - Doris Stone, 84, died Jan. 20, 2020 in Saint Vincent Hospital. She was predeceased by her husband, Herbert T. Stone Jr., who passed away in 2012.

Born in Walnutport, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Paul S. and Florence W. (Muthard) Kester. Doris was employed by Allegro Microsystems in Worcester for many years. She will be deeply missed and forever loved.

Survivors: Her children, Kim, Herbert III, Deborah, and Scott; nine grandchildren, Valene, Kerry, Matthew, Rachel, Scott, George, Alexander, Kelsey, and Leah; two great-grandchildren, Chase and Cameron; and brothers, Richard and Paul. She was predeceased by a brother, Barry, and a sister, Vivian.

A Celebration of Life will be planned in the near future. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the MA Veterans Shelter, 69 Grove Street, Worcester, MA 01609.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -