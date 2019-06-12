|
Doris Tashjian, 89
Worcester - Doris Tashjian, 89, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. She leaves a sister, Rose Tashjian; two brothers- Zakar Tashjian and Richard "Chum" Tashjian and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister Hiykoohy Barton and 3 brothers- Menes, Archie, and George Tashjian.
Doris was born in Holden, daughter of the late Hagop and Norkan (Shabouian) Tashjian. She attended Commerece High School and worked for many years as a Supervisor at Phalo Corporation in Shrewsbury. She enjoyed the good things in life!
According to her wishes, all services will be private. Burial in Hope Cemetery will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Armenian Church in Worcester. To leave and online condolence message, please visit
Nordgrenmemorialchapel.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 12 to June 13, 2019