Doris Vayo

Doris T. Vayo, 94

Sutton - Doris T. (Lynch) Vayo, 94, daughter of Walter and Amanda Lynch, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 5th in St. Vincent Hospital, surrounded by her family.

Doris leaves her high school sweetheart and husband of 72 years, Roger F. Vayo; two children, Mark S. Vayo and his wife, Judith of Sutton and Robyn A. Stone and her husband, Jeffrey of Sutton; three grandchildren, Scot Vayo and his wife, Bobbi Jo of Harrisburg, PA, Andrew Stone and his partner, Elizabeth Thornhill of Oxford and Nicholas Stone and his wife Kristen, of Millbury, and four nephews. She is predeceased by her sister, Irene Aubin.

Doris graduated from Millbury High School and Salter Secretarial School. After raising her children at home she worked for several years at IBA in Millbury. Doris and Roger enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially the time they had with their grandchildren at Singletary Lake.

Family and friends will celebrate Doris's life by gathering for her Funeral Mass on Tuesday, Dec. 10th at 11 a.m. in St. Mark's Church, 356 Boston Road in Sutton. Burial will follow at Central Cemetery in Millbury. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mark's Church. Please visit Doris's tribute page at:

www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
