Doris E. (St. Martin) Vezina, 89
Auburn - Doris E. (St. Martin) Vezina, 89, a longtime Auburn resident passed away on Wednesday, May 6th in the Vero Health and Rehabilitation Center of South Hadley after complications of COVID-19.
Doris is survived by her two daughters, Jeannine I. Michalak of Mariposa, CA and Janice B. Korona of Chicopee, MA, her last surviving sister, Pauline Devlin of Brookfield, MA; 7 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews, and is predeceased by her longtime companion Richard Charron.
She was born in Central Falls, RI daughter of the late Theophida and Berthe (Rocheleau) St. Martin and is predeceased her three sisters, Loretta Piltzecker, Irene Prefontaine and Lucille St. Martin.
Doris worked for over 35 years for Pleasant Valley Golf Course in Sutton and Chevalier' Furniture in Worcester and was a longtime member of Holy Name of Jesus Church in Worcester and later joined North American Martyrs Church in Auburn after the closing of Holy Name.
Due to the current restrictions in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the funeral services are being held privately. Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home 12 Hammond St. Worcester is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in Doris name to the Susan G Komen Breast Cancer Foundation
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 9 to May 10, 2020