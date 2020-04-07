|
Doris R. Violette, 86
SHREWSBURY - Doris (Dussault) Violette of Shrewsbury died peacefully on her 86th birthday after hearing the goodbyes and birthday wishes from her children and grandchildren. Doris suffered from dementia over the last decade. While Doris' memories faded slowly over time, her strong-spirit remained, and she showed great joy in seeing her family and interacting with the nurses providing her care.
She grew up in Dover, New Hampshire and then moved to Maine. When she was very young, she lost her mother and went to live with The Sisters of Mercy orphanage along with her sister so her father could work to support their family. This experience contributed to her strong Catholic faith.
Doris was wife of the late Harold Violette, who died in 1977 and the late Robert Cellucci of Shrewsbury. Doris was the mother of five children. She leaves her son Kenneth Violette and his wife Sandy Violette of Shrewsbury; her son Mark Violette of Shrewsbury; her daughter Karen Violette Skiesto and her husband Mark Skiesto of Shrewsbury; her daughter Lisa Violette Trippi and her husband Michael Trippi of Palm Coast, Florida; and her son Peter Violette. "Grammy Violette" also leaves behind her grandchildren Matthew, Kristin, Jack, Elizabeth, and Jacqueline as well as seven great-grandchildren. She also leaves her sister, Yvonne Violette of North Carolina, and many nieces and nephews living across the country.
Doris created a beautiful, family-filled life for her children as well as many nieces and nephews. Doris and her sister, Yvonne, married two brothers, Harold and Donald. From their vows, a lifetime of family moments and close bonds grew. All of the cousins were raised like siblings and family trips were filled with skiing, camping, and lots of cherished memories.
Doris was a woman ahead of her times. After losing her husband at the age of 43, Doris supported and raised her five children through a variety of occupations, all of which emphasized her life passions. Doris worked as the Ski Director at Ward Hill in Shrewsbury, where she was able to teach her children, neighborhood kids, grandchildren and many other Shrewsbury children the craft of skiing. In the summers, she worked at the Regatta Sailing Club at Lake Quinsigamond in Shrewsbury. On the lake, Doris will be remembered as working with a smile and with her black dog, Kiska, tucked under her desk. Later in life, Doris was a companion for elderly residents at Whitney Place in Westboro, where she was beloved by her clients.
Doris' hard work did not get in the way of her passions. Doris knew how to enjoy life and fill her days. Doris was an athlete, skiing until the age of 70 and an avid tennis player. Apart from mastering domains rarely filled by women, Doris was also a master at the domestic arts, including cooking, sewing, and mothering. A favorite pastime of Doris' was picking blueberries and raspberries for her homemade pies which were a family favorite. Her skill at sewing will also live on through the quilting talents of her daughters. To commemorate her life, her daughters, daughter-in-law and grandchildren will be making pies for their families as we celebrate her life this week.
Doris always had a willing ear and was true friend to her children and those who knew her. Her life has come to end, but her infectious-passions, strong-will, and inspiring independence have been instilled in her children, nieces and nephews, grandchildren, and are beginning to be seen in the young spirits of her great-grandchildren.
Services for Doris will be held privately for her family, with a celebration of her life to be announced when we are able to gather safely. The BRITTON-SHREWSBURY FUNERAL HOME, 648 Main Street, Shrewsbury is honored to be assisting with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to (). To leave a note of condolence for her family, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020