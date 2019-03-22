|
|
Dorothea Ramsey, 69
Worcester - Dorothea Ramsey, 69, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Saint Francis Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Worcester after a long illness. She was born in Worcester.
She is survived by one sister, Ruth Rutana and by one brother, Lawrence William Ramsey and by many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service will be private. Donations in her memory may be made to Saint Francis Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, 101 Plantation Street, Worcester, MA 01604. Arrangements by Graham Putnam & Mahoney Funeral Parlors, Worcester, MA.
To share a memory or to offer condolences, a guestbook is available at
www.gpmfunerals.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019