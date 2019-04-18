|
Dorothea T. Sullivan, 98
WORCESTER - Dorothea "Dot" T. (Gannon) Sullivan, 98, of Worcester, died Sunday, April 14, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.
Her husband of nearly 55 years, Paul F. Sullivan, died in 1998. She had six children who she was very proud of – MaryAnne Narris and her husband Bob, Garrett Sullivan and his wife Peggi, Kathleen Gallo and her husband Tony, Sheila Lonstein and her husband Bill, and Maureen "Mo" Finlay and her husband Jay with whom she made her home for the last 21 years. Her son Thomas "Tommy" Sullivan predeceased her in 1973. Gram, Grammy, or Gramma as she was called, had 16 grandchildren – Maura, Jason, Adam, Pat, Jessica, Daniel, Mike, Scott, Marie, Brandon, Evan, Hannah, Sean, Kara, Thomas, and Patrick. She also leaves 21 great-grandchildren.
Dorothea was born in Worcester, the daughter of Thomas and Mae Gannon. Her childhood was spent in the Belmont Hill neighborhood with her two older sisters, Patricia and Claytrice. Her father, who was her hero, taught her how to swim in Bell Pond. She also spoke fondly of her time in the Saint Bernard's choir.
Dorothea was a graduate of the former Commerce High School in Worcester and she worked briefly at Norton Company.
After marrying the love of her life, and starting her family, the Sullivans moved several times before settling in West Boylston and later on Forest Street in Worcester, where they stayed for over 30 years.
She was a member of Christ the King Parish and previously a longtime member of Immaculate Conception Church, where she was very involved in the Women's Guild. She enjoyed spending her summers on the beach, but no trip was complete without a dive in the ocean and the occasional handstand in the water. She was an adventurous, fun-loving person and was always trying new things. She never hesitated, to many people's surprise, at the chance to go boating, tubing, jet skiing, or four wheeling well into her 90s. She loved to travel; some of her fondest memories were of her trips to Ireland, Alaska, Bermuda, and Disney World. She was a gifted baker, famous for her pies and brownies, always stressing the importance of leaving room for dessert. Music was the cornerstone of her marriage; she loved to go dancing at White City, where she met Paul. Later the couple loved to compete in jitterbug competitions. Her jitterbug fever stayed with her even as her health limited her movement. She was an avid reader, constantly stealing her grandchildren's books and finishing them before they noticed. She was always competing, whether it was in her Monday bowling league at Colonial, on the golf course, or on the basketball court, back in her school days. She also loved challenging her children or grandchildren to a game of Parcheesi, Boggle, or Dominoes. Her kitchen table always had a puzzle on it and she required you to find a piece before you left the room.
She was extremely proud of her Irish heritage, often bragging about being 100% Irish, and could always be found in her kelly green pants and scarf on Park Ave. during the Worcester St. Patrick's Day parade.
She will always be remembered for her ability to make everyone feel like the most important person in the room. She was a fast friend and always had time for her family. She loved life and she thanked God every morning for another day. She could find happiness in every situation and took pleasure in the simplest things in life. A warm day, a good book, a cup of tea, a little something sweet - preferably chocolate, or just someone to pass the time with was all she needed. Her sense of humor and quick laugh stayed with her through her final days. The world was a better place with Dorothea in it, and she will be dearly missed.
The family would like to send a special thank you to Marni, Kellie, Makaliah, and Joan, with whom she loved spending time with, these past couple of years.
Calling hours will be Monday, April 22, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster Street, Worcester. The funeral will be Tuesday, April 23, from the funeral home with a Mass at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, 353 Grove Street, Worcester. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Worcester.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 18 to Apr. 21, 2019