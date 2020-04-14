Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
592 Park Ave
Worcester, MA 01603
(508) 754-2431
More Obituaries for Dorothy McGauley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Ann McGauley

Dorothy Ann McGauley Obituary
Dorothy Ann McGauley

Worcester - The world lost a good one Saturday, April 11th. Our beloved Auntie Dot, Miss Dorothy Ann McGauley, passed away at the age of 89. She was a devoted Catholic and attended St. Peters Church on Main Street in Worcester, her entire life. She earned a master's degree in Speech and Hearing from Boston University and became the head of the Worcester Public School's speech and hearing department. She won the Teacher of the Year award and later was inducted into the Worcester Public School's Hall of Fame. She was a strong child advocate. Dorothy began working at age twelve in her father's market during the depression. The frugality she learned there enabled her to become a world traveler. After retiring, she worked for the United Way for many years and volunteered for the Worcester Free Clinic.

She is predeceased by her twin brother, Thomas McGauley, and by her beloved younger sister, Marie A. Keaney. She had eleven nephews, one niece, and several grand nephews and nieces, all of whom hold her in the highest regard for her exemplary life of independence, service, and humanitarianism.

A private funeral Mass will be held at St. Peter's Church. There are no calling hours. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery. O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue is assisting the family with arrangements.

oconnorbrothers.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
