St Anthony's Catholic Church
167 E Falmouth Hwy
East Falmouth, MA 02536
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anthony's Church
67 E. Falmouth Hwy (Route 28)
E. Falmouth, MA
Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Mountain View Cemetery
Shrewsbury, MA
Dorothy Argento Obituary
Dorothy C. Argento

Falmouth - Dorothy C. Argento, 95, passed away on September 7, 2019. Formerly of Boylston, MA, she was born and raised in Worcester, MA. Beloved wife of the late Philip J. Argento and the mother of her deceased son Joel. Predeceased by her 6 siblings, George, Isabel, Janet, John, Robert, and Alice. Survived by her 4 loving children, Nicholas, Carol, Jeanne and her husband Michael, Joanne and her husband Slobodan. She also leaves her in-laws Liana, Ruth Anne and Francisco; 10 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11am on Friday, October 4, 2019 at St. Anthony's Church, 167 E. Falmouth Hwy (Route 28), E. Falmouth MA. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 5 at 11 am at Mountain View Cemetery in Shrewsbury MA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Planned Parenthood or the in memory of Dorothy. For online guestbook, obituary and directions, visit

www.ccgfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 26 to Oct. 2, 2019
