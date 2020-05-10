|
Dorothy (Chakarian) Asadoorian
West Boylston - Dorothy (Chakarian) Asadoorian, daughter of the late Krikor, an Armenian Genocide survivor and Arousag (Mourakanian) Chakarian, passed away peacefully Saturday morning. She was 95 years old.
Dorothy was born in Worcester on January 17, 1925. She was the devoted wife of the late Paul Asadoorian, with whom she shared a loving marriage of 44 years. She leaves behind her son Michael, daughter Melanie, son-in-law David Mercurio, granddaughter Talia LaPointe and her husband Andrew, and grandson Daniel Mercurio and his wife Joia - all of West Boylston. Dorothy was the proud great-grandmother of Jameson and Evangeline LaPointe, and Dario, Nico, and Mariana Mercurio. She also leaves her brother, Jerry Chakarian, of Worcester, and sister, Betty Dostourian and husband Harry of West Boylston. Dorothy was predeceased by two sisters and a brother - all of whom passed at very young ages. She will be dearly missed by several nieces and nephews, all of whom share decades of joyful memories lovingly referring to her as "Auntie Dot".
Dorothy was a proud member of the first Armenian church in America and grew up attending the Armenian Church of Our Saviour in Worcester at its original Laurel Street location and devotedly followed when it moved to Salisbury Street. A native of Worcester's Belmont Hill, Dorothy and Paul resettled in West Boylston in the early 1970's to the house Dorothy would call home for the rest of her blessed life. Her professional career saw Dorothy working at different businesses considered staples of the Worcester industry, including Vellumoid and National Envelope.
Although she was proudly born in the USA, Dorothy was no stranger to the plight of the Armenian immigrant. Over the course of her life, she personally oversaw the emigration of many family members from Armenia to America. Once settled, Dorothy worked tirelessly to network employment opportunities and a better life throughout the country for her beloved family. Some of the countless memories include "Auntie Dot" putting on large spreads for family at her house. Everyone loved her authentic Armenian cooking and her choreg's were known to be "the best".
Of her many passions, Dorothy enjoyed vacations and sports the most. Throughout their life together, Paul and Dorothy saw much of the world, visiting exotic destinations such as Portugal, Egypt, Morocco, England, and Bermuda. Their frequent visits to Florida became a beloved tradition for the entire family but Dorothy also enjoyed many day trips with her son, Michael, as well as the occasional girls' weekend in Cape Cod.
When it came to sports, no one showed more spirit than Dorothy. She would be the first to admit she could be found "hollering" in the stands cheering on her grandkids playing youth and high school sports, as well as exhibiting excitement and enthusiasm at the TV when her favorite local sports teams were playing; Dorothy was a vocal supporter and lifelong member of "Red Sox Nation."
In her day, Dorothy enjoyed many days on the golf course. She maintained her passion for life well into her 80s where she was a member of a bowling league, regularly attended senior center activities, and always made sure she cleared her schedule to babysit her newly born great-grandson, Jameson. Throughout her life, Dorothy was a very active member of the Armenian Church of Our Saviour. She sang in the church choir, volunteered for numerous activities and events, belonged to the Daughters of Vartan, and was a member of the Women's Guild.
She survived the Great Depression, endured the struggles of World War II, and was a humble member of "The Greatest Generation." Through her grace, poise, and dignity, Dorothy led by example and showed her family and friends that a life devoted to God, hard work, and family is the foundation for a happy and fulfilling life.
The family would like to thank The Odd Fellows Home for their nurturing care during Dorothy's stay. A special thank you is extended to Der Aved Terzian for his 35+ years of divine support for Dorothy's family. In Lieu of Flowers, donations can be sent to the Armenian Church of Our Saviour, 87 Salisbury Street, Worcester MA, 01606.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 10 to May 11, 2020