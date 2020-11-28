Dorothy Beirholm, 97Lancaster - Dorothy L. (Sargent) Beirholm, 97, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, November 21, 2020. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 59 years, Carl W. Beirholm, Sr., who died in 2005. She is survived by her five children and their spouses: Carl W. Beirholm, Jr. of Lunenburg; Alan C. Beirholm & Susan of Manteca, CA; Dale Wheeler & Rick of Brookline, NH; Neil E. Beirholm, Sr. & Deborah of Leominster; and Jodi H. Beirholm of Auburndale, FL; daughter-in-law Donna Beirholm of Vergennes, VT; 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren. She leaves numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, her dear friend Alice, neighbors Jessica and Connie, and her adopted cat Pouncy. She is pre-deceased by her siblings Charles and Harold Sargent, Shirley Pupecki, and June Szymkiewicz, and daughter-in-law Joyce Beirholm.Daughter of the late Charles & Louise (Gagnon) Sargent, Dot was raised in Clinton and attended local schools. In addition to working as the secretary in her family's pallet and container business, Dot devoted her life to raising her children as a full-time homemaker. The quintessential do-it-yourselfer, her talents were abundant and her hard work knew no limits. "Grammy Dot" loved the outdoors and took pride in her home, growing prized flower gardens and blueberry bushes, tending to all the yard work, and shoveling snow through many harsh winters. Gambling was her guilty pleasure, with an affinity for scratch tickets, slot machines, Foxwoods and Vegas. She was a woman of great faith and devout parishioner of Immaculate Conception Church in Lancaster. Above all, she was the proud matriarch of her family who loved her children and generations of grandchildren more than anything in the world. The Beirholm family wish to thank granddaughter Holly Wheeler, and Beacon Hospice, notably Pastor Frank and nurses Karen and Gloria for their exceptional care and compassion. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, November 29, 2020 from 5 until 7PM in the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10AM on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Church, 809 Main St., Lancaster, with burial to follow in Eastwood Cemetery. Guests are respectfully asked to observe appropriate social distancing and wear a mask while attending all services. Online condolences may be placed at