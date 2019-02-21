|
Dorothy Berthiaume, 88
WORCESTER - Dorothy C. (Nicholson) Berthiaume, 88, of Worcester, died Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at the CareOne at Millbury Nursing Center.
Her husband of 49 years, Albert F. Berthiaume, died in 1999.
Dorothy leaves three children, Theresa M. Monfreda and her husband Albert F. Monfreda, Albert F. Berthiaume Jr. and his wife Cheryl A. Berthiuame, and JoAnn Morocco and her husband James Morocco, all of Worcester; six grandchildren, Jay and Derek Monfreda, David Berthiaume, Michelle Wozniak, and Anthony and Lauren Morocco; six great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Roberta and Barbara Nicholson; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers, James and Richard Nicholson.
Dorothy was born in Worcester, daughter of James and Mabel (Chabot) Nicholson and lived in Worcester most of her life. She graduated from Classical High School and worked at Capital Footwear and later for the Big D supermarkets.
Dorothy enjoyed spending time with her friends. She never thought about herself. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. .
The family wishes to thank the doctors and nursing staff at CareOne at Millbury for their skilled and compassionate care.
There will be calling hours Saturday, February 23, from 8 to 10 a.m. at the Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester. The funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of the Angels Church, 1222 Main St., Worcester. Burial will be in Mary Queen of the Rosary Cemetery, Spencer.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Dorothy's memory are suggested to the CareOne Resident Activity Fund, 312 Millbury Ave., Millbury, MA 01527.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019