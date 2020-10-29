Dorothy R. (Wilmot) Bosley, 83
West Boylston - Dorothy R. (Wilmot) Bosley, 83, of West Boylston, formerly of Clinton passed away Thursday, October 29 at home.
She leaves her husband, Ronald E. Bosley, with whom she would have celebrated her 67th anniversary on Saturday. She also leaves three daughters, Donna L. Brothers, and her husband, Paul of Sterling, Bonnie R. Bartlett and her husband, Jonathan of Sterling and Cindy D. Leader of Swampscott; a brother, Earl. R. Wilmot, Jr. and his wife, Diana of Lancaster; five grandchildren, Nicholas, Louie, Max, Melanie and Norman; six great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She was born in Whitman, daughter of Earl R. and Alma G. (Willard) Wilmot.
Dorothy worked at the former Woolworths and FJ Kirk Molding both in Clinton. She enjoyed knitting.
Visiting Hours are Sunday, November 1 from 2 to 5pm at Fay Brothers Funeral Home, 1 West Boylston. A Private Chapel Service will be held Monday, in the Massachusetts' Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Winchendon. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation at www.epilepsy.com