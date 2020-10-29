1/1
Dorothy Bosley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy R. (Wilmot) Bosley, 83

West Boylston - Dorothy R. (Wilmot) Bosley, 83, of West Boylston, formerly of Clinton passed away Thursday, October 29 at home.

She leaves her husband, Ronald E. Bosley, with whom she would have celebrated her 67th anniversary on Saturday. She also leaves three daughters, Donna L. Brothers, and her husband, Paul of Sterling, Bonnie R. Bartlett and her husband, Jonathan of Sterling and Cindy D. Leader of Swampscott; a brother, Earl. R. Wilmot, Jr. and his wife, Diana of Lancaster; five grandchildren, Nicholas, Louie, Max, Melanie and Norman; six great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She was born in Whitman, daughter of Earl R. and Alma G. (Willard) Wilmot.

Dorothy worked at the former Woolworths and FJ Kirk Molding both in Clinton. She enjoyed knitting.

Visiting Hours are Sunday, November 1 from 2 to 5pm at Fay Brothers Funeral Home, 1 West Boylston. A Private Chapel Service will be held Monday, in the Massachusetts' Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Winchendon. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation at www.epilepsy.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Fay Brothers Funeral Home - West Boylston
Send Flowers
NOV
2
Service
Massachusetts' Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fay Brothers Funeral Home - West Boylston
1 West Boylston St
West Boylston, MA 01583
(508) 835-6500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fay Brothers Funeral Home - West Boylston

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved