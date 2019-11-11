|
|
Dorothy Braley, 84
WORCESTER - Dorothy (O'Brien) Braley, born on October 26th, 1935, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 8th, 2019, at Avita of Newburyport, surrounded by her four girls.
Have you ever met someone that actually stayed true to their high school superlatives? Dorothy did and earned a few more throughout her life. The Northborough North Star Class of 1954 awarded Dorothy O'Brien Best Personality, Most Popular, Wittiest and Most Daring. Her daughters would also award her Best Mom, Best Dressed, Best Hugger and Healer of wounds of both the heart and soul. We would also award her Best Hostess...but likely hold back on Best Cook.
Dorothy possessed a rare combination of beauty, kindness, and grace, with a unique sense of humor that would light up any room. After graduating from Northborough High, Dorothy put on her white gloves, pillbox hat, and jumped on a bus to Worcester to start her life in the big city. She took classes at Clark University and worked at AMICA insurance. A short while later, Dorothy met the love of her life and future husband Tom, while dancing at the Dew Drop Inn. They were a beautiful couple. Dotty would say: Tom was "Honest as the day is long" and Tom would refer to her as a "Knockout." Despite her being unaware of her own grace, Tom was so proud to watch heads turn when she walked into a room. He introduced her to golf and travel, they started a business, raised four daughters and enjoyed many family adventures together.
Dorothy's beauty extended to her paintbrush and her home. She painted with the same group of ladies for over 30 years. When this group finally put down their brushes, they kept their friendships going through lunches and adventures. Friendship was what Dotty treasured most, whether it was through painting, shopping or golf, it all led to the same place; time with the people she loved.
Family was at the center of Dorothy's world. Dinners and vacations with her Mom and seven siblings were always filled with laughter. Beach time with her grandkids was a favorite and anything would get rescheduled for time with her girls. Her artwork decorated her home and became the place for celebrations and Sunday dinners. The guest list always included her father-in-law Bill, and her sweet Mother Marion. The Holidays were always over the top. She took out all the stops, festively decorating and filling her home with love. The doors were always open to the entire O'Brien and Braley Clan. Without question, a legacy she leaves behind is a love for all creatures great and small. Whether it was a mischievous Lab named Ebony or a Bearded Collie jumping up to kiss his Grandma she loved them all. Vascular disease and Alzheimer's were soon a part of Dotty and Tom's story. Dorothy's nurtering nature kept her safe and close to Tom's side. When she lost the love of her life and faithful companion, her bravery and fierce independence were tested. After a brief time living with her girls, she declared her need to get her "own place."
Eventually, Avita of Newburyport became her new home. Alzheimer's robbed her of memories, but it never took away from her spirit or loving nature. She won the hearts of everyone she met. Dotty will be sure to continue to do so wherever her adventures take her next.
Dorothy leaves behind the broken hearts of her four daughters: Tracy, Lynne, Jennifer, and Jessica; her sons-in-law: Matthew Delaney, Andrew Cotrupi, and Richard Bonzagni; and her eight grandchildren: Isabella, Emma, Harrison, Grace, Abigale, Lydia, Iris, and Thomas; and siblings: Mary, Helen, Richard and Robin. She will be joining in Heaven her precious Mother, the love of her life Thomas, her grandson Teddy and her sisters Ann, Meg, and Ruth.
Dorothy's girls are incredibly grateful to the staff at Avita of Newburyport for all of their tender love and care to the very end.
Calling hours are Thursday, November 14, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester. The funeral will be held Friday, November 15, with a Mass at 11 a.m. in St. Peter's Church, 931 Main St., Worcester. Burial in Calvary Cemetery, Portsmouth, N.H. will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 ().
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 11 to Nov. 14, 2019