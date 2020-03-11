|
Dorothy M. Brooks, 88
AUBURN - Dorothy M. (Clarke) Brooks, 88, of Auburn passed away on Tuesday March 10, 2020 at home surrounded by her family.
She is pre-deceased by her husband of 59 years, Keith E. Brooks, Sr. She is survived by her three children, Keith E. Brooks, Jr. and his wife Denise of Ballston Spa, New York, Karen Pendergast and her husband John of Leicester, and Deborah Sheridan and her companion Joseph Dell'Ovo of Auburn, with whom she lived. She also leaves six grandchildren: Keith E. Brooks, III, Dawn Brooks, William Sheridan, IV, Sara (Sheridan) Crowley, Katie (Pendergast) Butland and Kayla (Pendergast) Soucy; five great-grandsons: Matthew, Christopher, and Nicholas Crowley and Ryan and Evan Soucy; a brother, Robert Clarke of Auburn; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and her parents, Dorothy was predeceased by seven siblings, Walter, Harry, and Frank Clark, and Laura Mahan, Virginia Nagle, Cecilia Bender, and Eva Savage.
Dorothy was born in Worcester, daughter of the late Harry and Anna (Carroll) Clarke. Dorothy worked for many years at Filene's in Worcester. After she retired, she dedicated her time to caring for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed nothing more than spending time with her family.
Services for Dorothy will be held privately at the BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn, MA, followed by burial with her husband at Hillside Cemetery in Auburn. To leave a note of condolence for her family, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020