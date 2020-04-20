|
Dorothy Rhodes Carney, 85
AUBURN - Dorothy Rhodes (Broadbent) Carney passed away on Sunday April 19, 2020.
She was born in Worcester, MA to Arthur Broadbent and Eva Rhodes Broadbent on Nov. 20, 1934. She attended Heard St. School and Commerce High School in Worcester. Upon graduation she worked at Worcester Co. Institution for Savings and spent most of her working career at Mass Electric. She fell in love with, and married, the boy next door, Donald Arthur Carney, "Tinka." Although a very private person, she always had a hug for those that needed it and often was a sounding board for family and friends. She was an avid shopper and lived to explore new shops and cafes whenever she had the chance. She loved trains, her birds, the scent of a new car, fine dining, she was always dressed "to the nines," and loved holding her grandnieces & nephews.
"Dot", or "Dottie", was predeceased by her parents Arthur and Eva Broadbent, her husband "Donnie," two brothers, Arthur Broadbent, Jr. and Robert Broadbent, and her sister-in-law, Blanche I. Broadbent.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Diane Broadbent; her nephew and caregiver, Arthur Broadbent III, nephews Charles Edward Broadbent, Richard Erik Broadbent, John Broadbent, and nieces Susan Diane (Broadbent) Wilkerson and Carol Ann (Broadbent) Koster and their families.
Dot's friendship and humor will be sorely missed by her friends, neighbors, and extended family; Jeannine Silun, Kathie Graceffa, Beth Cardinal, Danny Doherty, Maryann Kupstas, Rick Haufe, Effie Qeleshi and the staff at The Coffee Mug, the staff at Charlton Furniture, and the Lindstrom, Taillefer, and Kiritsy families.
Dot, and her family, wish to share their thanks for the care she received from the 3rd Fl. West Staff at UMass Memorial and Dr. Paul Dufault, Dr. Feiran Lou, and Dr. Sowmya Korapati. Also, her care team at Overlook Hospice, Nina Thomas, April Breitenfeld, and Kate Soden; as well as Dawnmarie Jones and Kate Lator, and the staff at Rose Monahan Hospice Home who provided care in her final days.
There will be no calling hours. There will be a private graveside service for family and immediate friends. Memorials in Dorothy's name may be made out to the (https://donate3.cancer.org/). To leave a note of condolence for her family, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020