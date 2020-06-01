Dorothy Carpenter
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy M. Carpenter

West Warren - Dorothy M. (Lapine) Carpenter, 94, of West Warren died on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the Center for Extended Care at Amherst.

She leaves her daughter, Kathleen Delanski and her husband David of West Warren and her sons; John Carpenter of Ware, James Carpenter and his wife Rose of Beaumont, CA, and Kenneth Carpenter of West Warren. She also leaves seventeen grandchildren, twenty-seven great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. She was born in Chicopee, daughter of the late George and Emma (Ducharme) Lapine.

Dorothy and her late husband George owned and operated the Warren Cash Market for twenty years, and she retired from Nat Falk's in Ware, as the bookkeeper.

Dorothy was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great and great great grandmother. When she was a homemaker, she enjoyed making Barbie Doll clothes for extra money.

She was a member of the Warren Seniors Club, the Order of Rebekahs, and the Tri-Valley Council. Dorothy also served on the Warren Finance Committee and Council On Aging. She was a longtime member of the George Whitefield United Methodist Church.

A Funeral Service for Dorothy will be held in the George Whitfield United Methodist Church, date to be announced. Burial will take place in Hillcrest Park Cemetery in Springfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Warren Ambulance Association, P.O. Box 608, Warren, MA 01083 or to the Warren Senior Center, P.O. Box 428, West Warren, MA 01092.

Varnum Funeral Home, Inc., 43 East Main St. in West Brookfield is assisting her family with arrangements.

An online guest book is available at

varnumfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Varnum Funeral Home Inc
43 E Main St
West Brookfield, MA 01585
(508) 867-2885
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved