Dorothy M. CarpenterWest Warren - Dorothy M. (Lapine) Carpenter, 94, of West Warren died on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the Center for Extended Care at Amherst.She leaves her daughter, Kathleen Delanski and her husband David of West Warren and her sons; John Carpenter of Ware, James Carpenter and his wife Rose of Beaumont, CA, and Kenneth Carpenter of West Warren. She also leaves seventeen grandchildren, twenty-seven great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. She was born in Chicopee, daughter of the late George and Emma (Ducharme) Lapine.Dorothy and her late husband George owned and operated the Warren Cash Market for twenty years, and she retired from Nat Falk's in Ware, as the bookkeeper.Dorothy was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great and great great grandmother. When she was a homemaker, she enjoyed making Barbie Doll clothes for extra money.She was a member of the Warren Seniors Club, the Order of Rebekahs, and the Tri-Valley Council. Dorothy also served on the Warren Finance Committee and Council On Aging. She was a longtime member of the George Whitefield United Methodist Church.A Funeral Service for Dorothy will be held in the George Whitfield United Methodist Church, date to be announced. Burial will take place in Hillcrest Park Cemetery in Springfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Warren Ambulance Association, P.O. Box 608, Warren, MA 01083 or to the Warren Senior Center, P.O. Box 428, West Warren, MA 01092.Varnum Funeral Home, Inc., 43 East Main St. in West Brookfield is assisting her family with arrangements.An online guest book is available at