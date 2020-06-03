Dorothy J. Carroll, 99
ROCKPORT - Dorothy J. Carroll, 99, passed away peacefully in her home in Rockport, MA., on June 2, 2020 with her daughter by her side. She was born in New Salem, MA and grew up in Goshen, MA. From 1943-1944, she was married to Lt. George C. Lovato, a Thunderbird Pilot in the Army Airforce, 57FG. Lt. Lovato went MIA in the skies over Italy on October 31, 1944.
From 1947 until 2011, Dorothy enjoyed 64 years of marriage to George W. Carroll. They spent the first 39 years of their marriage in South Lancaster, Ma., raising their family. Dottie was a Cub Scout Den Mother, volunteered with the Brownies, taught Sunday School for 13 years, enjoyed working with the Firemen's Wives Association, as wen as participating in and volunteering with many school and town activities. She worked part-time as a secretary at Coppenrath Trucking Company in Clinton, MA and also as a part-time columnist for the Clinton Daily Item. For the last 25 years of her secretarial career, she was the Secretary to the Principal at Nashoba Regional High School, a job that she loved as she enjoyed all of the students and the teachers. After retirement in 1986, Dottie and George moved to Rockport, MA and became fulltime lighthouse keepers for 6 months a year, for 6 years for Thacher Island. When they retired as lighthouse keepers, both Dottie and George were active members of the Thacher Is-land Work-Crew.
Dottie also volunteered with the Friends of the Council of Aging. She created and lead a Senior Walking Club for several years and volunteered at the Rockport Senior Center. She was a woman who loved people, always had a smile and a kind word to say. Dottie always preferred to "accentuate the positive, e-liminate the negative, and don't mess with Mr. In-Between" as Bing Crosby use to sing.
Dottie had a unique singing talent ... she would sing 5 entire verses of a song
without ever singing even one note in tune, which would make all of those who loved her howl with laughter, she most of all.
Dottie leaves behind her son, Glenn Carroll and his wife Riva of Rockport and her daughter, Cynthia Carroll of Rockport. She also leaves her "other kids", Paul Coppenrath of Falmouth, MA., Susan Coppenrath of Hudson, MA. and Larry DeBlois and his wife Susan of Princeton, Ma. as well a numerous other "Sylvan Road Kids". She is survived by her granddaughter, Kate Carroll of San Rafael, CA., granddaughter Emily Coppenrath of Berlin, MA., and 4 step-grandchildren, Jonathan, Rachel, Brittany and Riley, all of Texas.
Dottie always believed there was no such thing as "in-laws". Whether you were born into the family, or married into it, you were FAMILY. Since all of the family went forth and multiplied, there are too many to list. She leaves behind several "Sisters, Brothers, and 3 generations of her Favorite Nieces and Favorite Nephews. She is pre-deceased by her sister Jeanne Cooper and her husband AI Cooper, her brother Alfred Joyal and his wife Soph.
Her ashes will be spread out in the waters off Thacher Island where she will join her husband George Carroll. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date to be announced when our current pandemic situation is over.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to the Thacher Island Association, P.O Box 73, Rockport, MA. 01966. Arrangements by the Greely Funeral Home 212 Washington Street, Gloucester. For online guestbook please visit www.greelyfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.