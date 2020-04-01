|
Dorothy Chisholm, 83
NORTH BROOKFIELD - Dorothy Chisholm, 83, passed away peacefully on March 30, 2020.
Dorothy was born in Spencer, MA the daughter of William and Beatrice Robator. She leaves her daughter Candy Spencer and her husband Jeffrey of West Brookfield; son Timothy Chisholm and his wife Tammi of Gilbertville; a sister Elinor Gordon and her husband Jack (John); a brother James Robator and his wife Madeline; several grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her son William Chisholm who passed in 2017 and is survived by his wife Karen.
She worked at the North Brookfield Savings Bank for many years until she retired. Dorothy was a member of St. Josephs Church in North Brookfield.
A celebration of Dorothy's life will be held at a later date. Burial will be in St. Josephs Cemetery in North Brookfield. Pillsbury Funeral Home, 44 Gilbert St., North Brookfield is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020