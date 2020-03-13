Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Mulhane Home For Funerals
45 N. Main St
Millbury, MA 01527
(508) 865-2560
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Mulhane Home For Funerals
45 N. Main St
Millbury, MA 01527
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Mulhane Home For Funerals
45 N. Main St
Millbury, MA 01527
View Map
Dorothy Dearnley Obituary
Dorothy A. Dearnley, 88

Sutton - Dorothy A. (Gagnon) Dearnley, 88, passed away at CareOne in Millbury on Thursday March 12th. She was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Alan, the love of her life, who passed in 2016.

Dorothy leaves her five sons, David and his wife, Kathy Brady of Sutton, John and his wife, Laurie of Charlton, Jeff of Douglas, Thomas and his wife Karen of Sutton, and Scott of Sutton, as well as five grandchildren and two great grandchildren, and a sister Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Arthur and Inez Gagnon, and was predeceased by her twin brother Donald, and brothers Arthur and Neil, as well as sister Frances Hall. She left several nieces and nephews.

Dorothy enjoyed traveling and spent 19 winters in Florida with Alan. She was a member of the Millbury Women's Club for many years. Most of all she loved spending time with her family.

The family wishes to thank the caretakers at CareOne for the excellent care that she received.

Family and friends will honor and remember Dorothy's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Monday, March 16th from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. at Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street in Millbury. Her Funeral Service will be celebrated following the visitation at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be held at West Sutton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the . Please visit Dorothy's tribute:

www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020
