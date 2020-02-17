|
Dorothy T. (Beaudreau) Delisle, 85
BROOKFIELD - Dorothy T. (Beaudreau) Delisle, 85, of 34 Deer Run, Brookfield, died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 in UMASS Memorial Medical Center, Worcester.
Dorothy leaves her devoted husband of 67 years, Raymond L. Delisle, her two sons Raymond J. Delisle of North Brookfield and John A. Delisle of Sturbridge, her sister Joanne Graves of Spencer, her brothers Leo Beaudreau and his wife Celine of Largo Florida and Gene Cadarette of Southbridge, her two sisters in law Judy Laflower, and Sandra Delisle, four grandchildren John, Amanda, Eric and Grace, a great grandchild Lily, many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a sister Theresa Bednar of Florida, five brothers Ernest and Richard Beaudreau, Alton, Ronald and Edward Cadarette.
Dorothy was born in Spencer, the daughter of Ernest and Dorothy (Littlewood) Beaudreau. She later graduated from the former St. Mary's Parochial School and David Prouty High School in Spencer where she was a member of the Basketball Cheer Leading Squad.
She was also a longtime member of the former St. Mary's Church in Spencer.
Dorothy retired from the former Fair Department Stores in Spencer where she was a Department Manager and managed the service desk, with a total of 25 years of service.
Dorothy was a loving person, especially to her sons and grandchildren.
Dorothy and her husband Ray, during their younger years spent many vacations traveling with several trips to Hawaii and Aruba. They also wintered in Pompano Beach, Florida for many years.
Dot's funeral will be held on Friday, Feb. 21 from the J.HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer with a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 7 Church St.,Spencer. Calling hours are Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Brookfield Emergency Squad, 6 Central Street, Brookfield, MA 01506.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020