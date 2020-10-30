Dorothy G. DiGregorioCharlton/Southbridge - Dorothy G. (LaRochelle) DiGregorio, 86, formerly of Southbridge, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, Oct. 29th, in the Overlook Masonic Healthcare Center, Charlton.Her husband of 62 years, Dr. Ronald A. DiGregorio, passed away on Jan. 25, 2018. She leaves her children, Rona Florio and her husband Dominic of New Rochelle, NY; Gary V. DiGregorio of Webster and his fiancé, Pinapath Jangwud of Thailand, DiAnna Spetseris and her husband Angelos of Webster; her sisters, Lorraine Healy of Rutland, VT and Joan Corriveau of Greenwood, SC; her grandchildren, Dominique Florio and Alex Spetseris; her step-grandchildren, Matthew Kelly, Nikki Spetseris, Gary Spetseris, Thanapath Chunnawan and Achiraya Jangwud; her step-great-granddaughter, Kennedy Kelly; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her infant daughter, Lauren in 1959 and her son, Brian A. DiGregorio in 1984. She was also predeceased by five brothers, Roger LaRochelle, Norman LaRochelle, Vincent LaRochelle, Paul LaRochelle and recently Roland LaRochelle and four sisters, Eleanor LaRochelle, Gertrude Tobia, Nita Corbet and Phyllis Green. Dorothy was born in Southbridge, the daughter of Aime and Eva (St. Jean) LaRochelle.Dot had a sunny disposition and derived her greatest happiness and meaning from being a wife, mother, sister, aunt, and friend. She found fulfillment in caring for her family and home, volunteering at her children's school, sewing, cooking, entertaining, and bowling. As her children grew older, she most enjoyed her home at the beach in Narragansett when it was filled with family and friends. When not entertaining, she enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, and experimenting with new recipes.Her children and grandchildren hope to carry on her legacy of finding pleasure in life's greatest gifts: family, friends, and home.Dorothy's funeral service and burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Southbridge, will be private. There are no calling hours.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Brian A. DiGregorio Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 530, Sturbridge, MA 01566.The Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge, is directing arrangements.