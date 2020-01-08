Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Dimitry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Dimitry

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Dimitry Obituary
Dorothy A Dimitry

North Grafton - Dorothy A. Dimitry, 85 of North Grafton, died peacefully on January 7, 2020. Born in Worcester, Dorothy was the daughter of the late Albert and Helen (Alishausky) Veroneau. Dorothy grew up in Southbridge and later moved to Worcester until 1962 when she moved to Grafton. Dorothy was a bank teller for the former Mechanics Bank for over 30 years.

Dorothy had several interests including her love for the Red Sox, the Patriots and her pastime of painting, but will forever be remembered for her devotion and love to the local birds and squirrels that she would faithfully feed and watch for hours on end.

Dorothy leaves two sons, Peter and his companion Jennifer McCarthy, Daniel and his wife Debbie, two granddaughters Ashley and Gianna Dimitry. Dorothy also leaves two sisters, Loretta DiFederico and Jeannie Trethaway. Her brother Edward and sister Joan Vernoneau predeceased her.

All services for Dorothy will be held privately through MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. Worcester, Ma 01605.

Please consider making memorial contributions in Dorothy's memory to her favorite charity, the Humane Society at www.humanesociety.org

To leave a note of condolence for the family or to share a memory of Dorothy please visit

www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mercadante Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -