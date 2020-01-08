|
Dorothy A Dimitry
North Grafton - Dorothy A. Dimitry, 85 of North Grafton, died peacefully on January 7, 2020. Born in Worcester, Dorothy was the daughter of the late Albert and Helen (Alishausky) Veroneau. Dorothy grew up in Southbridge and later moved to Worcester until 1962 when she moved to Grafton. Dorothy was a bank teller for the former Mechanics Bank for over 30 years.
Dorothy had several interests including her love for the Red Sox, the Patriots and her pastime of painting, but will forever be remembered for her devotion and love to the local birds and squirrels that she would faithfully feed and watch for hours on end.
Dorothy leaves two sons, Peter and his companion Jennifer McCarthy, Daniel and his wife Debbie, two granddaughters Ashley and Gianna Dimitry. Dorothy also leaves two sisters, Loretta DiFederico and Jeannie Trethaway. Her brother Edward and sister Joan Vernoneau predeceased her.
All services for Dorothy will be held privately through MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. Worcester, Ma 01605.
Please consider making memorial contributions in Dorothy's memory to her favorite charity, the Humane Society at www.humanesociety.org
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020