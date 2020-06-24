Mrs. Foley was such a kind lady and friend to our family. She will be missed by many - sending love and positive thoughts to her family.
Amy (Brennan) Kallner
Dorothy Doon Foley
Worthington, OH - Dorothy Doon Foley (87) took her final journey to Christ, on June 21, 2020. She is now reunited with Mark, her husband of 49 years. Dorothy and Mark together created a colossal family. Seven children: J. Mark Jr. (Daniella), Kevin (Leslie), Stephen (Shelia), Maureen (Michael Regulinski), Maryellen (Jon McLaughlin), Paul (Karrie), Michael (Roselyne). Fifteen grandchildren, Elizabeth (Luke Fields), Sarah (Nathaniel Gray), John (Julie) Foley and Daniel Foley. Brenden (Elyse) and Adam (Anne) Regulinski. Peter Foley. Megan, Zach and Chloe McLaughlin, Theo and Mahe' Foley. Penelope, Beatrice, Frank, and Agatha Foley. Nine great grandchildren: Kaitlyn, Caleb, and Karis Fields. Madison, Rivers and Rennick Gray. Lucy, Ruby and Cozzette Foley. She is survived by her only sibling John A. Doon Jr. (Eleanor) of Worcester, MA.
The family will receive friends from 1-4 pm Sunday, June 28, 2020 at the SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL, 6699 North High Street. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30am Monday, June 29, 2020 at St. Joan of Arc, 10700 Liberty Road, Powell. For Dorothy's complete obituary please go to www.schoedinger.com. All guests are always encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing in the funeral home.
Worthington Schoedinger calling hours are from 1-4 pm on Sunday 6/28. The Funeral Mass is at St. Joan of Arc in Powell, OH at 10:30 am, Monday 6/29. Please wear a mask to all events.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.