Dorothy (Braley) Dube
1922 - 2020
Dorothy L. (Braley) Dube, 97

Hockessin, DE - Dorothy Louise (Braley) Dube, 97, passed away on May 25, at Regal Heights Healthcare Center in Hockessin, Delaware. Born in 1922, she lived in Worcester until the age of 91, when she moved to Delaware to live with her daughter.

Dot retired as a cafeteria worker at Worcester State College, and had previously worked for many years at the H.H. Brown Shoe Company.

With her husband, Russell, who predeceased her, Dot was active in the Worcester Aquarium Society, and together, they enjoyed regional competitions. In later years, she became active in the Worcester Emblem Club, twice serving as President. She loved decorating and riding on the Club float in Worcester's annual St. Patrick's Day Parade. With other Emblem Club members, she worked tirelessly to help establish and furnish the Worcester Homeless Veterans Shelter.

Dorothy leaves behind four children, Dorothy Blanchard (Lawrence) of San Jacinto, CA, Russell Dube Jr. (Kathleen) of Holden, MA, Robert Dube of Boynton Beach, FL, and Cheryl Werner (Guy) of Newark, DE, eleven grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and 2 great, great grandchildren.

Due to the current restrictions in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic the funeral services will be held with social distancing guidelines (Masks are required). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in Blessed Sacrament Church 555 Pleasant Street Worcester on Tuesday, June 2nd at 11 AM with entombment in Notre Dame Mausoleum, Worcester. Memorial contributions in memory of Dot may be made to Veterans Inc. 69 Grove Street Worcester, MA 01605.

If you would like to watch the Mass of Christian Burial for Dot, please visit her obituary on www.Royfuneral.com anytime after 2PM on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home 12 Hammond St. Worcester is directing arrangements. To share a memory of Dot or to sign her online guestbook, please visit

www.Royfuneral.com



Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home
12 Hammond Street
Worcester, MA 01610
(508) 799-2992
