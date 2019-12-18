|
|
Dorothy M. (Wilcox) Dufault, 95
CHARLTON - Dorothy went home to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on December 14th at Southbridge Rehabilitation/Health Care Center, supported daily by the presence of her family.
Dorothy was born in Baldwinsville, MA, third child of Henry and Elizabeth Wilcox, she is pre-deceased by both her parents, brother Earl Wilcox, and sister Barbara (Wilcox) Green. Dorothy, otherwise known as "Dotty", graduated from David Prouty H.S. in 1942. She met her husband Julian "Larry" Dufault in Spencer and they married in 1944. Larry passed away in 2013 after a long illness. While Dotty had cared for him at home those 10 years, they had enjoyed 69 years of marriage. Dorothy leaves her 5 children, Lenore (Dufault) and her husband Frank Morrill of Charlton, Elaine (Dufault) and her husband Dick Colbert of Florida, Lawrence Dufault and his wife Patricia of Spencer, Raymond Dufault and his wife Lee of Charlton and Susan (Dufault) Chanel of Rhode Island. "Dotty" deeply loved and was so proud of her children and she was greatly loved by them. Dorothy leaves 16 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, and 1 great, great grandchild. (another due in January 2020) And Dotty loved them all!
Dorothy loved life and lived it with zest. She loved to sing and dance and play what she could on the piano! She worked at Klevens Shoe after high school, and after marriage would help her husband in his store "Larry's Market" in Spencer and later in Charlton after moving there in 1955. She worked part-time at Howard Johnson's on the MA pike and then went to work for Iandoli's in Sturbridge as the courtesy booth manager. In her "spare" time Dotty loved to bowl and won more than one trophy for her excellence at Mohegan Bowling in Webster. Dotty and Larry attended First Assembly of God in Worcester during the 1980's and 90's. They both loved to sing in the choir and were involved in prayer groups acquiring wonderful friends. Dotty and Larry attended Silver Sneakers and spent many mornings at Dunkin Donuts in Charlton, which Dotty continued to enjoy after Larry passed, and made a wonderful friend, Christine, who helped with Dot's care in the past year. Dotty traveled to California, Arizona and Florida to visit her family at various times and has enjoyed such wonderful care from all her family and friends as her health declined. Rest in peace Dorothy, your life has been long and full and you will be greatly missed.
A Celebration of Dorothy's life will be held on Saturday, December 21 from 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM at the Charlton Baptist Church, 50 Hammond Hill Road, Charlton. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. J. HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer is directing funeral arrangements.
www.morinfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019