Williams-Pedersen Funeral Home
45 Main St
Upton, MA 01568
(508) 529-6992
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Williams-Pedersen Funeral Home, Inc
45 Main Street
Upton, MA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Williams-Pedersen Funeral Home, Inc
45 Main Street
Upton, MA
View Map
Dorothy Emino Obituary
Dorothy T. Emino, 101

Upton - Dorothy T. (Taft) Emino, 101, a lifelong Upton resident, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 1, 2019, at the CareOne at Millbury Nursing Facility. She was the wife of the late Gerald C. Emino who died in 2002.

Born in Upton, she was the daughter of the late E. Raymond and Hortense (Nason) Taft. She was raised and educated in Upton and was a graduate of Upton High School Class of 1936 and Becker College Class of 1937.

Mrs. Emino had been employed at many local businesses. She began working at Wood's Drug Store during high school, then worked at the Upton Town Library, and then as a teacher's aide at the Upton Memorial School.

During her children's childhoods, Dorothy served as a Girl Scout Leader. She was a member of the North Grafton Methodist Church and then the Upton Congregational Church.

Dorothy enjoyed spending time in her yard and garden, camping in Wells, ME, and cheering on her beloved Boston Red Sox.

Mrs. Emino is survived by her three children, Everett Emino and his wife Jeanette of Simpsons Corner, Nova Scotia, Elinor Townsend and her husband Robert, of North Grafton, and Janine Tully and her husband Larry, of Westfield; 6 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her brother, Ernest Taft, Jr. who died in 1973.

Her funeral service will be held at 11 A.M. on Saturday, July 6, in the Williams-Pedersen Funeral Home, Inc, 45 Main Street, Upton, Andrew D. Pickering-Director. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, North Grafton.

A calling hour will be held prior to her service from 10 to 11 A.M. in the funeral home.

Donations in her memory may be sent to the Upton Fire and EMS association, PO Box 580, Upton, MA 01568.

www.williamspedersen.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 2 to July 3, 2019
