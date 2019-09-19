Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Buma Funeral Home
101 North Main Street
Uxbridge, MA 01569
(508) 278-2755
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Buma Funeral Home
101 North Main Street
Uxbridge, MA 01569
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Buma Funeral Home
101 North Main Street
Uxbridge, MA 01569
View Map
Dorothy Emond
1927 - 2019
Dorothy Emond Obituary
Dorothy M. Emond, 92

UXBRIDGE - Dorothy M. (Bailey) Emond, 92, of Uxbridge passed away Mon. Sept. 16, 2019 in UMass/Memorial Hospital, Worcester. She was married for over 70 years to her late husband, Alfred J. Emond, who died in 2017.

She was born Feb. 18, 1927 in Blackstone, daughter of the late Clyde Bailey and Dorothy (Langerin) Galloway.

Dorothy enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and bowling. She enjoyed being outdoors in nature, loved to cook and spend time gardening. In her younger years, she loved dancing and enjoyed time spent with her pets. Above all, her family brought her the greatest joy.

She is survived by her sons, Bruce A. Emond and Kenneth B. Emond both of Uxbridge; a brother, Harry Galloway of Leominster; a sister, Carol Dubois; two grandsons, David and Thomas, and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son, Alfred D. Emond.

Visiting hours will be held Monday Sept. 23, 2019 from 10 – 11 AM in the BUMA FUNERAL HOME, 101 N. Main St., Rte. 122, Uxbridge followed by a funeral service at 11 AM in the funeral home. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Granite St., Uxbridge.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the MSPCA – Angell, Attn:Donations, 350 S. Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130.

www.bumafuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019
