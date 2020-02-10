Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Dorothy Ferguson

Dorothy Ferguson Obituary
Dorothy C. Ferguson, 90

Worcester - Dorothy C. Ferguson, 90 of Worcester died Sunday February 9, 2020 at the Notre Dame Long Term Care Center of Worcester. Born in Natick, Dorothy was the daughter of the late Boleslaw and Mary (Kuchnicki) Izbicki. Dorothy's husband Howard M Ferguson died in 1998. Dorothy leaves one brother Richard Izbicki and three nephews, Thomas, Michael, and Richard Izbicki.

Dorothy spent 27 years as a Trust Officer for the Bowditch and Dewey Law firm of Worcester retiring in 1993 and was a longtime member of Our Lady of Czestochowa in Worcester.

Dorothy's funeral services will take place on Friday February 14, 2020. Calling hours will be from 9-10:30am at the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. Worcester Ma 01605 with a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 11am at Our Lady of Czestochowa, 34 Ward St. Worcester. Burial will follow in Worcester Country Memorial Park in Paxton.

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020

www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
