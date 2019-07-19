|
|
Dorothy A. French, 93
Sterling - Dorothy A. (Crathern) French passed away peacefully on July 16, 2019 at her residence in Sunrise Senior Living, Leominster, MA. Born to Charles Crathern and Anne (Morrison) Crathern on November 6, 1925 in Hanover, NH, she was married 57 years to her partner in life, Arthur W. French, who predeceased her in 2004.
Dorie grew up in Worcester's Tatnuck neighborhood and graduated from Classical High School in 1943, before attending Mary Washington College. She would graduate from Lasell College in 1946 and the Katie Gibbs School in 1947. Following their marriage in 1947, Arthur and Dorie spent a year in Idaho where Arthur attended college, before moving to a home they built in Shrewsbury, MA. In 1957, Dorie and Arthur brought their family to Sterling following their extensive renovation of an old family farmhouse at Sagatabscot Apple Orchards.
Dorie was a member of the First Church of Sterling, where she coordinated religious education programs in the late 1960's before taking employment for 18 years as secretary in the Chemical Engineering Department of WPI until 1983. Dorie then partnered with her husband to establish a successful Real Estate Appraisal firm and with her daughters, she established the Sagatabscot Orchard Gift Shop in Sterling, running that business from 1984 to 1994. The orchard would continue as an important family enterprise, with Dorie's invaluable assistance in operating the farm until recent years.
Dorie enjoyed extensive worldwide travelling with her husband, family and friends. She also enjoyed time at the lovely lakeside cottage in Jefferson, ME that she and Arthur built, and which served as a focal point for the family for many happy years.
Dorie leaves behind her four children; Willard French and his wife Barbara of Sterling, Penelope Sabourin and her husband Maurice of Polk City, FL, James French and his friend Karin Holovnia of Sterling and Melissa French and her husband Gene Capoccia of Leominster, MA and Naples, FL. In addition, she leaves seven grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, plus an eighth on the way, and many nieces and nephews. Dorie is survived by her brother Charles Crathern of Contoocook, NH and predeceased by her sister Barbara Jean (Crathern) Sheffer.
A Memorial Service, honoring and celebrating her life, will be held at the First Church in Sterling on Saturday, August 3rd at 2:00 P.M. There are no calling hours. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made, in Dorie's name, to The First Church in Sterling, P.O. Box 40, Sterling, MA 01564 or to the Sterling Land Trust, P.O. Box 106, Sterling, MA 01564.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Miles-Sterling Funeral home and Tribute Center, 100 Worcester Rd, Sterling, MA.
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 19 to July 21, 2019