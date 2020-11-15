Dorothy R. (Christian) Fritze, 92SPENCER - Dorothy R. (Christian) Fritze, 92, of Spencer, passed away Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 in Quaboag Nursing & Rehabilitation, W. Brookfield.Her husband of 64 years, Robert O. Fritze, Sr. died in 2011. She leaves her children, Christine J. Ahearn and her husband Patrick, Robert "Bo" Fritze, Jr. and his wife Sandy, Dean A. Fritze and his wife Diane, Wayne D. Fritze and his wife Kelly all of Spencer and Beverly J. Openshaw and her husband Donald of E. Brookfield, 12 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.Dottie was born in Spencer, the daughter of David and Esther (Tenney) Christian and later graduated from David Prouty High School in 1945. She was a longtime member of the First Congregational Church of Spencer and was a volunteer in its Economy Shop. She was a 35 year member and past Treasurer of the Harmony Rebekah Lodge (Odd Fellows). She worked at the election polls for the Town of Spencer for 20 years. She was a former member of the Republican Town Committee. Special thanks to the compassionate staff at Quaboag Rehab. for their wonderful care during the past 3 years.Dottie enjoyed dancing with Bob, playing cards, listening to country music, watching Red Sox games and visiting with family and friends.A private Memorial Service followed by burial in West Ridge Cemetery, Charlton will be held at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Congregational Church of Spencer, 207 Main St., Spencer Ma. 01562. J.HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer is directing arrangements for the family.