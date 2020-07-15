Dorothy M. GalkowskiWorcester - Dorothy M. Galkowski, 81, of Worcester died Monday, July 13, 2020 in UMass Memorial Hospital- University Campus. She is survived by her sisters, Frances Kroll of Millbury, Constance Schultz of Corvallis, Oregon and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by brothers, Richard and Robert Galkowski. Dorothy was born in Worcester a daughter of Joseph and Josephine (Naumnik) Galkowski.Ms. Galkowski worked as an administrative assistant in the Worcester area. She spent thirty-five years working at the Worcester Credit Bureau, a short time at Sharfman Jewelers and retired after ten years working in the City Manager office of Worcester. She graduated from St. Mary's High School and was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Czestochowa Church. She enjoyed her polish heritage particularly Polka music and her new England Sports especially the Boston Celtics.The funeral will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 from HENRY – DIRSA FUNERAL HOME, 33 Ward Street, with a Mass at 10:00 A.M. in Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, 34 Ward Street. Burial will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery. A calling hour will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 8:30 to 9:30 A.M. in the funeral home, following updated gathering guidelines.