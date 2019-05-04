|
Dorothy P. Gammal, 98
worcester - Dorothy P. (McGann) Gammal, 98, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Her husband of 59 years, Charles A. Gammal died in 2000. Born in Debec, New Brunswick, Canada, Dorothy is a daughter of the late Henry and Susan (Graham) McGann.
She leaves a son, Charles A. Gammal, Jr; two daughters, Lynda M. Gammal and Lois A. Brownell and her husband, Matthew; four grandsons, Kevin M. Brownell and his wife Natalie Kertzner, Charles A. Gammal III and his wife, Tory; Kyle G. Brownell; and Jameel Y. Gammal; four granddaughters, Kristen R. Flajslik and her husband, Mario, Roseann S. Gammal, April D. Gammal and her fiancé, Xhorxhi Gjoka, and Kara A. Brownell; three great grandchildren, Theodore and Coraline Flajslik and Charles A. Gammal IV. Two brothers, Murray and Vincent McGann and a sister, Marion Hogan predeceased her.
Dorothy was a member of St. George Orthodox Cathedral and its women's club. For many years, she chaired the American pastry table at Cathedral bazaars.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather with Dorothy's family on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 9:30-10:45am at St. George Orthodox Cathedral, 30 Anna Street, Worcester. The funeral service will commence at 11:00am in the Cathedral with His Grace, Bishop John, officiating. Burial will follow in Hope Cemetery.
If you wish to make a donation in Dorothy's memory, contributions may be made to St. George Orthodox Cathedral Endowment Fund, 30 Anna Street, Worcester 01604 or Sts. Anargyroi Greek Orthodox Church Capital Campaign, P.O. Box 381, Marlborough, MA 01752.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Philip G. Haddad, Jr. of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden.
MAY HER MEMORY BE ETERNAL!
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 4 to May 5, 2019