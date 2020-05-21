|
Dorothy L. (Marcotte) Germain, 84
WORCESTER - Dorothy L. (Marcotte) Germain, 84, of Worcester, died Thursday, May 21st in St. Mary Healthcare. Her husband of 63 years, Donald T. Germain, died last year. She is survived by her son, Todd Germain and his wife, Brenda; two daughters, Paula Rigero-Coffey and her husband, William and Donna Germain all of Worcester; her brother, Arthur Marcotte of Worcester and her sister, Elenor Scott of Wichita Falls, TX; eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and a great-great grandson. She was predeceased by her brother Frederick Marcotte and a sister, Donna Marcotte.
She was born in Boston, the daughter of Arthur and Helen (O'Leary) Marcotte and worked as a machine operator for the Belden Wire Factory, retiring in 1998. Dorothy was a former member of the Wesley Methodist Church, the United Steel Workers Union, and very active in the United Way Campaigns. She enjoyed making clothes for her children as well as doll clothes, quilting, sewing and babysitting. Time spent in her pool during the summer and entertaining visitors was another of her favorites, along with trips to Hampton Beach. Her greatest joy was time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren. She will be remembered for her wonderful sense of humor and her ever present smile, she will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
The family extends their heartfelt thanks to the staff of St. Mary Healthcare for the care and support provided to them during this most difficult time.
Her funeral is Saturday, May 23rd with a visitation from 9:00 until 10:00 a.m. in O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue, followed by her procession to Hope Cemetery where a graveside service will take place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to either the Gazette Santa or to the United Way.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 21 to May 22, 2020