Dorothy E. (Erickson) Giedymin, 101
Sterling - Dorothy E. (Erickson) Giedymin, 101, passed away peacefully at the Rose Monahan Hospice Home on Sunday, December 22, 2019. Her beloved husband, Charles passed away in 2013. Born and raised in Worcester, she was the daughter of John and Dorothea Erickson.
In her younger years, Dorothy enjoyed traveling with her husband Charles. She could often be seen in her gloves and hat walking to the Sterling Town Hall to pay a bill or two, but mostly to visit and socialize with her friends. She enjoyed a good game of Scrabble and will be remembered for her sharp memory and her friendly nature.
Dorothy will be lovingly missed and remembered by her great-niece, Dawn Blaquiere and her husband, Paul of Holden; her two great-nephews, Scott Erickson and his wife, Maria of Killeen, TX and Kris Erickson and his wife, Margaret of Worcester. She was predeceased by her two brothers, Paul and Iver Erickson.
A funeral service honoring her life will be held at 12 pm on Saturday, December 28 in the Miles-Sterling Funeral Home and Tribute Center, 100 Worcester Road, Sterling. Burial will be private.
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019