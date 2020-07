Or Copy this URL to Share

Worcester - Dorothy L. (Sweet) Gniadek, 92, passed away on July 9th. Visiting hours will be held on Friday, July 17th from 9:30-10:30am at the Callahan, Fay & Caswell Life Celebration Home, 61 Myrtle St., Worcester. A funeral Mass will follow at 11am at St. Andrew The Apostle, 5 Spaulding St., Worcester. A full obituary will follow.





