Dorothy K. (Moran) Gray, 97
Worcester - Dorothy K. (Moran) Gray, 97, of Worcester and Hyannis, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at the Jewish Healthcare Center, surrounded by their caring and loving staff..
She was born in Worcester, daughter of Herbert and Helen F. (Horton) Moran and graduated from South High School. Dottie graduated from Worcester City Hospital School of Nursing in 1943, where she also worked as a floor nurse for several years. She then worked as a private duty nurse at various hospitals in Worcester for many years, and after retirement she volunteered at Cape Cod Hospital. She loved to travel and especially enjoyed her trip to Italy. Dottie loved spending time on the Cape with her family and friends, and she enjoyed reading, shopping and listening to Frank Sinatra.
She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Robert W. Gray in 2003. Dorothy is survived by five children, Robert W. Gray of Worcester, husband of the late Barbara (Nolan), Dorothy-Ann Thunberg and her husband Darryl of Millbury, Donna M. Mahan and her husband Paul of Holden, Pamela J. Landry and her husband Dennis of Holden and Paul M. Gray and his wife Carol of Clifton Park, NY; ten grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren and nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by two brothers, William and Richard Moran.
Dottie's family will be forever grateful for the wonderful care she received by the devoted staff at the Jewish Healthcare Center, especially her nurse Georgette.
Due to the ongoing pandemic and government restrictions, funeral services for Dottie will be held privately and she will be laid to rest with her husband at St. John's Cemetery. A Memorial Service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are in the care of Fay Brothers Funeral Home, 1 West Boylston Street, West Boylston. To place an online message of condolence, please visit
www.faybrothers.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020