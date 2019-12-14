|
Dorothy J. Hallisey, 90
Former Teacher
Worcester - Dorothy Joan Hallisey (née Timon) of Worcester, Massachusetts died at home, Friday, December 13, 2019, aged 90, after a brief illness. In her almost fifty years of teaching Home Economics, first in West Boylston, later at Burncoat Junior High School and then for more than thirty years at Forest Grove Junior High School, Mrs. Hallisey taught thousands of Worcester students the basics of cooking and sewing.
Mrs. Hallisey was born in New York City on June 30, 1929, the third daughter of James F. Timon, a Latin teacher, and Elsa A. Werme, both from Worcester. When she was two years old they returned to Worcester where her father taught at South High. Mrs. Hallisey graduated from Classical High School in 1947 where she was on the basketball, tennis and field hockey teams, went on to earn a BS in Home Economics in 1951 from Framingham State Teacher's College, and a Master's Degree in Education from Bridgewater State College. A teacher who loved learning, she always took the opportunity to update her skills and volunteered to teach courses on new subjects such as AIDS awareness and computers and technology.
A consummate hostess, Mrs. Hallisey enjoyed organizing and hosting elaborate gatherings. She shared her love of swimming and the beach on yearly vacations with family and friends to Cape Cod and Maine. After she became a widow and had retired from teaching, Mrs. Hallisey travelled extensively to far flung locations in South America, Europe and the Caribbean. She thoroughly enjoyed her last trip to her grandson's wedding at the end of September in California. Mrs. Hallisey, a true friend to many, was proud of the love and support of her friends and derived great joy from her friendships, new and old.
She married Robert C. Hallisey, a pharmacist, and together they had six children: Anne Covino, wife of Deacon Paul Covino, of Worcester; Robert Hallisey Jr., husband of John Hnedak, of New York City; Jane Hallisey, wife of Tomi Streiff, of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; James Hallisey, husband of Kathy Chung, of Salt Lake City; Catherine Berrios, wife of Seth Berrios, of Ft. Myers; and Thomas Hallisey, husband of Anastasia Hallisey, of Easthampton. Mrs. Hallisey also leaves 11 grandchildren, two great grandchildren, nieces and nephews and many, many dear friends. Mrs. Hallisey was predeceased by her husband, parents and two older sisters Marjorie Johnson and Jane O'Connor.
Dorothy Hallisey's life will be celebrated with calling hours at Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester, on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm with a vigil service at 6:15 pm. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at Immaculate Conception Church on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations to Visitation House, 119 Endicott St., Worcester, MA 01610 (www.visitationhouse.org).
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 14 to Dec. 17, 2019